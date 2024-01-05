BCR Sports Photos out of the Past: Friday, Jan. 5, 2024

The late Princeton coach Randy Swinford consoles Josh Anderson, then a PHS senior during the 1996 IHSA State Wrestling Tournament at the Assembly Hall. Anderson, who placed third in the PIT that year, will be officiating this year's tournament at his alma mater. (BCR file photo/Kevin Hieronymus)

With the Lyle King Princeton Invitational wrestling tournament taking the mats at Prouty Gym this weekend, this first installation of BCR Sports Photos out of the Past captures the spirit of the event best.

Randy Swinford, the much beloved Princeton coach, coached his kids with a lot of love and motivation. In this picture, Swinford consoles Josh Anderson, then a PHS senior during the 1996 IHSA State Wrestling Tournament at the Assembly Hall.

Anderson, who placed third in the PIT that year, will be officiating this year’s tournament at his alma mater.

Swinford passed away on Oct. 25, 2017, at the age of 64 from cancer.