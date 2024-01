An Arkansas man was charged in Bureau County with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony, after he was found with “223 empty jewelry bags and a scale,” according to court documents.

Anthony P. Philippe, 37, of Strawberry, Arkansas, is accused of possession with intent to deliver less than 5 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine on or about 2:53 a.m. Wednesday.

Philippe was released with a notice to appear in court 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30.