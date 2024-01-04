Streator shooting trial moved to April 1

A Streator man accused of firing a shot that inadvertently struck and killed his 26-year-old son had his jury trial moved to April 1.

Harold L. Crank, 53, appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court for a final pretrial conference. He was set for trial Monday on one count of involuntary manslaughter, a Class 3 felony carrying two to five years in prison but with the possibility of alternate sentences including probation.

However, attorneys in the case advised Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. they are negotiating and asked for a new trial setting. Ryan approved the continuance and ordered Crank, who is out of custody, to return March 28 for pre-trial.

Crank was charged after Streator police were summoned Aug. 5 to a residence in the 1700 block of North Bloomington Street for a reported shooting. According to open-court statements, Crank was arguing with his son, Logan, with a 9-mm pistol in his hand. A shot was discharged and Logan Crank subsequently died.