Princeton to put together plan of action on nuisance house

The Princeton City Council watches a slideshow Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2023, of a house on the 500 block of North Chestnut Street that has compiled junk and become a nuisance, according to residents of the neighborhood. (Derek Barichello)

The Princeton City Council heard Tuesday from neighbors regarding a house on the 500 block of North Chestnut Street they said is a nuisance.

After watching a slideshow of photos and videos of the house over a five-year period collecting junk, Princeton Mayor Ray Mabry told those in attendance Tuesday that city officials will be contacting Angie Bader, one of the neighbors lodging a complaint, within 10 days with an update on the status of the property.

Bader presented the slideshow for the council.

Mabry said owners of the nuisance house have paid more than $6,000 in fines from the city and there is about $40,000 levied against the property.

“We’ve met to discuss the property,” Mabry said. “We’ve discussed implementing a plan of action.”

Mabry apologized to the neighbors in attendance and said he will birddog this issue.

The neighbors of the property have called the police numerous times for various reasons, including noise and the actions of those who live there and visit there. Two other neighbors shared their issues with the property during Tuesday’s meeting.

Bader said one of her concerns is for the property values in the neighborhood, saying it will be difficult to sell her house.