Peru names 2023 holiday lights, decorating contest winners

Peru announced the winners Wednesday of its 2023 holiday lights and decorating contest.

Taking home first prize with 203 votes was Cory Peruba, of 3200 Carrie St. He will win a $500 catering gift certificate to Tony’s Butt Shack.

Finishing as runner up was Karen White at 727 25th St. with 198 votes. She will receive a $300 gift card to a Peru business of her choice.

With 58 votes, Brianna Rebholz at 1507 10th St., finished third place, winning a gift basket from Debo Ace Hardware.

Roughly 18 to 20 addresses were entered into the holiday lighting contest, said Adam Thorson, director of Parks, Recreation and Special Events.

The winners were announced on a live video shared on the city of Peru’s Facebook page.