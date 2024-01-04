It’s eagle-spotting season in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties

While not quite at Starved Rock State Park, a bald eagle soars over the west side of Princeton on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (Scott Anderson)

Eagle Watch Weekend is around the corner at Starved Rock State Park, coming the weekend of Jan. 27 to 28, but residents don’t have to wait to spot the majestic birds.

Bald eagles can be spotted while fishing near the Starved Rock Lock and Dam along the Illinois River on and around Plum Island and from the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center.

Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center has Bald Eagle Trolley Tours running throughout the month, including one at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5. The trolley will go to the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center on Dee Bennett Road, just outside Utica, for eagle viewing and an educational program.

The lodge also provides guided winter hikes to Starved Rock’s waterfalls and for views of the bald eagles from high spots in the park.

For about four decades, Starved Rock State Park has hosted an Eagle Watch Weekend in the winter.

This year’s program will have activities in three different locations: at the lodge, at the Starved Rock Visitor Center and at the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center.

Live Birds of Prey shows are scheduled at all three locations, along with educational and related exhibits, nature photography, bald eagle craft and story times, and an owl program.

