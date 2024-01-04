2nd man charged in Ottawa home invasion

Ottawa police have made another arrest in a November home invasion, during which shots were fired.

Michael A. Boaz Jr., 20, of Ottawa, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon on a sealed warrant. Thursday, Boaz appeared in La Salle County Circuit Court and was presented with two felony charges led by home invasion with a firearm, a Class X felony carrying 6 to 30 years in prison plus 15 years because a firearm was used during the commission of the offense.

According to the now-unsealed criminal information, Boaz is alleged to have participated in a Nov. 2 break-in at a residence in the 1100 block of Pine Street in Ottawa. A female resident told police one of the intruders held a gun to her head and ordered her to divulge the combination to a locked safe.

La Salle County Circuit Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia ordered Boaz detained in La Salle County Jail, citing the potential risk to the public. Boaz will next appear for arraignment, accompanied the public defender, on Jan. 25.

(Boaz faces an additional charge of burglary for an Oct. 9 break-in at a Grand Ridge tavern.)

Boaz is the second individual charged in the armed home invasion. Previously, 20-year-old Fernando J. Martinez was charged with home invasion, though he is subject to a 20-year enhancement because firearm was discharged.

According to open-court statements, the female resident reported hearing at least one suspect entered the home and told police she sent for her boyfriend, who arrived armed. The boyfriend exchanged fire with one of the intruders, who fled to evade capture.

However, Martinez was later located at Morris Hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm. Martinez was uncooperative but nonetheless was linked to the break-in through video surveillance. Martinez was, at the time, on parole for an aggravated battery conviction and had been granted pre-trial release in a pending auto burglary case.

Martinez is set for trial Jan. 29. A woman who allegedly lied to police to thwart the investigation, 20-year-old Kaylee Neitzel, of Ottawa, is charged with felony obstructing justice and awaits a trial setting on Jan. 11.