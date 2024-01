The Utica Fireside White Sox Club presented $1,000 checks to the La Salle and Oglesby Fire Departments on Dec. 29, 2023. From left are club president Lew Cushing, Jason Phillips of La Salle Ambulance, Oglesby Ambulance director Cathie Edens, club treasurer Randy Tuftie, club member Jim Ferrero, Kris Hafley of La Salle Ambulance, and club members Paul Danekas, Rich Vollmer and Robert "Bo" Windy. (Photo provided by Utica Fireside White Sox Club)