OSF names Tricia Kessel as DAISY award winner

As a partner in the international DAISY award program that recognizes the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care of nurses, OSF Home Health recently presented its DAISY award to Tricia Kessel, RN.

Kessel joined OSF HealthCare following the closure of Praireland Home Care, where she had served the local community with home care for five years. Residing in Oglesby, Kessel’s commitment to providing compassionate and high-quality care has now been acknowledged through the DAISY award.

Connie Banks, one of the Ottawa managers at OSF Home Health, expressed gratitude for the daily contributions of compassionate RNs and emphasized that the DAISY award is a meaningful way to acknowledge the dedication of individuals, such as Kessel.

The nomination for Kessel highlighted her proactive approach to patient care. When faced with an unfamiliar medical situation, Kessel went above and beyond by seeking guidance from the hospital that performed the procedure, contacting OSF supervisors, and ensuring necessary supplies were ordered for the patient’s next visit. The nomination spoke to Kessel’s determination to provide the best care possible, even in challenging situations.

The DAISY award program can be found in over 2,000 healthcare facilities in all 50 states and 14 other countries. OSF HealthCare encourages patients, family members, and fellow staff to recognize caregivers who have provided exceptional care and service by nominating them for an award to honor their dedication. For more information about the DAISY and Sunflower awards or to submit a nomination, visit https://www.osfhealthcarefoundation.org/gratefulpatient/.