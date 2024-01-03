AARP to provide free tax preparation in La Salle

The AARP Tax-Aide free tax preparation program will once again be available in 2024, including a location at La Salle Public Library. (Shaw Local)

AARP Tax-Aide volunteers provide tax return preparation free to anyone, with a special focus on taxpayers who are 50 or older or who have low to moderate income. This service will be by appointment only at five locations in DeKalb, Sycamore, Genoa and La Salle. For general questions about Tax-Aide, call 815-751-5763.

The 2024 tax sites include Tuesday afternoons at Elder Care Services in DeKalb, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway (call 815-758-6550); Tuesdays at La Salle Public Library, 305 Marquette St. (call 815-223-2341); Wednesday afternoons at Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave. (call Sue at 815-501-5696); Friday and Saturday mornings at Resource Bank in Genoa, 310 Route 23 (call Joel at 815-751-5826); and Saturday mornings at DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St. (call Frances at 815-991-9418).