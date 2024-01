Blue Jay Way Records in Princeton is selling tickets for Wayne “The Train” Hancock with special guests Seven Miles South and Bill Nelson on March 16 at the Moose Lodge, 1339 N. Euclid Ave. (Photo provided by Blue Jay Way Records)

Blue Jay Way Records in Princeton is selling tickets for Wayne “The Train” Hancock with special guests Seven Miles South and Bill Nelson on March 16 at the Moose Lodge, 1339 N. Euclid Ave.

Tickets are $25. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show is at 7. Food and cash bar will be available.

Blue Jay Way Records is located at 615 S. Main St.