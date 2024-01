The next Starved Rock Civil War Round Table will be 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, in room 420 at Ottawa High School, 211 E. Main St. (Scott Anderson)

Drew Jessen will present a program on Confederate graves at Appomattox. The previous November program featured Tanglefoot – Civil War Liquor, by Dan Schott. The public is welcome and refreshments will be served. Several door prizes will be available.