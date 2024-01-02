Seneca High School recognizes Illinois State Scholars

Illinois State Scholars from Seneca High School are (front, from left) Kenneth Daggett, Chase Buis, Faith Baker, Peyton Enerson, (back, from left) Jolena Odum, William Milton, Carter Thomas, Kate Biros and Julia Hogan. (Photo provided by Seneca High School)

Seneca High School recognized its 2023-2024 Illinois State Scholars.

The students were Kenneth Daggett, Chase Buis, Faith Baker, Peyton Enerson, Jolena Odum, William Milton, Carter Thomas, Kate Biros and Julia Hogan.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission selects Illinois State Scholars based on class rank and ACT/SAT scores.

The Illinois State Scholar program is an honorary recognition without any monetary award.

To be named an Illinois State Scholar is an outstanding accomplishment that will be a highlight of the recipient’s academic record.