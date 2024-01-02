Princeton shoe store announces inventory change

NiciLynn Shoes in Princeton announced plans to reduce its inventory in the coming months. (Philip Marruffo)

NiciLynn Shoes in Princeton announced plans to reduce its inventory in the coming months.

The store will continue to offer a small, select group of current brands.

“This decision was made after careful consideration and in response to the ever-changing retail industry,” read a post on the business’ page.

NiciLynn Shoes, 535 S. Main St., Princeton, offers women’s, men’s and children’s shoes and accessories.

