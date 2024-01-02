Ottawa wedding planning, events shop closes

Perfect Moments Event Shoppe in Ottawa is closing effective immediately.

Owner Holly Gage said she is no longer taking any orders.

“I will be selling everything in the shop,” she said of the store at 203 W. Main St. in a Facebook post on the business page. “So watch for posts. It has been a fun six years but it is time to move on.”

Perfect Moments Event Shoppe is a wedding planning and event shoppe with everything from invitations to custom gifts. It opened for about six years.

Gage said her business was busy and grew into more than she could have imagined.

“I appreciate it, I do,” she said. “I have decided to make a realization instead of a resolution. I need to start taking care of me and my family. They are what is important. I have been working long hours being at the shop more than I am home. I feel as I have been missing out on gatherings or events because I am working too much.”

She said to take care of small business owners.

“They are what make downtown what it is. They work long hours and many into the night. They work on their days off and holidays to get the products to you. So whether they are a photographer, a hair dresser or a cake decorator, show them some love and kindness. They are doing everything they can. What you don’t see is the countless hours they spend giving their all to everyone, even to the rude customers too. There are so many things customers don’t see and the multitude of messages, phone calls and texts requesting for the impossible at all hours of the day and night.”

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.