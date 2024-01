Layla S. Madrigal said hello to the world as La Salle County’s first baby of 2024. (Photo provided JoEllyn Gahan)

Layla was born at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa on Jan. 1 to parents Yuridia Rivera and Miguel Madrigal Jr., of DePue.

The bundle of joy weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 20 inches long.