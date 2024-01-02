Oglesby man charged in La Salle hammer attack

An Oglesby man could face up to five years in prison for allegedly striking a man with a miniature sledgehammer. The injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Darnell C. Williams, 30, appeared Tuesday in La Salle County Circuit Court and was presented with one count of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony carrying two to five years in prison but with the possibility of probation.

Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. approved an agreement reached by prosecutor’s and the public defender’s offices that will let Williams out of La Salle County Jail, albeit with conditions including a no-contact order with the victim.

In open court, prosecutor Greg Sticka said La Salle police responded to a fight at 8:34 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Bucklin Street in La Salle. There, Sticka said, a 33-year-old Ottawa man had sustained a blow to the left side of his head – leaving what Sticka termed a “major injury to his ear” – with a mini sledgehammer.

The victim was taken to OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria. Sticka said the victim suffered a brain bleed, which has been stabilized.

Witnesses, Sticka said, placed Williams at the scene. According to open court statements, Williams provided at least a partial statement admitting he showed at the pre-arranged confrontation.

Williams will next appear Jan. 26 before Ryan for appearance with counsel and possible arraignment.