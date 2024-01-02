January 01, 2024
Myrtle’s Pies takes seasonal timeout

Pie shop will reopen Easter weekend

By Stephanie Jaquins

Rich chocolate custard, fresh whipped cream, coconut and pecans highlight a favorite, german chocolate pie at Myrtle's.

Myrtle’s Pies in Princeton is temporarily closed for the season.

The pie shop, 927 N. Main St., Princeton will be reopen Easter weekend in March.

“Thanks so much for your patronage over the years,” read a post on the business’ page.

