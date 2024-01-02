Myrtle’s Pies takes seasonal timeout

Myrtle’s Pies in Princeton is temporarily closed for the season.

The pie shop, 927 N. Main St., Princeton will be reopen Easter weekend in March.

“Thanks so much for your patronage over the years,” read a post on the business’ page.

