Mendota High School approves free Chromebook exchange

The Mendota High School Board approved a one-year free exchange of Chromebooks for graduates, beginning with the Class of 2023.

Graduating seniors who request to keep their Chromebook for future college and career needs may keep it free, said Superintendent Denise Aughenbaugh. Graduates who do not request to keep their Chromebook will return it to the district for its technology exchange.

The board also approved the purchase of two used buses and trades on two used buses to Central States. The two used 2023 Blue Bird Vision gasoline, 71-passenger buses, are $92,500 each. The trade-ins, Bus 16 at $3,250 and Bus 5 at $2,250, also were approved. After this purchase, the board would like to revisit the rotation of annual bus purchases with the age of the current fleet.

The chairperson of the Transportation Committee Megan Faber provided an overview to the board of the Dec. 11 Transportation Committee meeting. The bus barn has some maintenance and repairs scheduled. There will be a replacement of cracked concrete, plumbing, ceiling tiles and possible furnace work.