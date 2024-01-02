La Salle County grand jury: January 2, 2023

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments:
Alejandro Guajardo-Perez, 21, of La Salle (five counts of burglary);
Javier Vasquez, 41, of Aurora (aggravated battery);
Derek McDonald, 36, of Streator (aggravated battery);
Jeffrey Fitzgerald, 65, of Mendota (predatory criminal sexual assault; aggravated criminal sexual abuse);
Jeremy Seroka, 33, of Streator (forgery);
Robert Thomas, 41, of Ottawa (four counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon);
Zachary Bigott, 23, of Earlville (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance);
Alexandria Alleman, 28, of Seneca (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance);
Christopher Cali, 36, of Mendota (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance).