La Salle County grand jury: January 2, 2023

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments:

Alejandro Guajardo-Perez, 21, of La Salle (five counts of burglary);

Javier Vasquez, 41, of Aurora (aggravated battery);

Derek McDonald, 36, of Streator (aggravated battery);

Jeffrey Fitzgerald, 65, of Mendota (predatory criminal sexual assault; aggravated criminal sexual abuse);

Jeremy Seroka, 33, of Streator (forgery);

Robert Thomas, 41, of Ottawa (four counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon);

Zachary Bigott, 23, of Earlville (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance);

Alexandria Alleman, 28, of Seneca (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance);

Christopher Cali, 36, of Mendota (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance).