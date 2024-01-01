Ottawa River Rescue to host CPR, Basic First Aid classes

American Heart Association CPR classes are being set up for January and February.

The next class will be a combined CPR and Basic First Aid class from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 20, at Ottawa River Rescue, 701 Hitt St. The class will be divided. It will start with CPR for those that only want to participate in the CPR portion, then it will take a short break and transition into the First Aid portion for those that wish to stay. CPR only cost is $10 per person. CPR and First Aid cost is $25 per person.

The CPR portion will be the AHA Healthcare Provider version for those that need to recertify in that specifically, however, it is open to all, not just healthcare providers. To register, send Wendy an email at wbrown_3@yahoo.com. Space is limited and the class is expected to fill up. Also, if you would like Ottawa River Rescue to come to your place of employment, church, civic organization or friend group to teach the classes contact them for more info.