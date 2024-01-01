Marseilles library to host story time, Dungeons and Dragons gaming club

The Marseilles Public Library, 155 E. Bluff St., will reopen after the holiday 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2. (Photo provided by Marseilles Public Library)

The Marseilles Public Library, 155 E. Bluff St., will reopen after the holiday 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Story time for preschoolers is scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3. Join the library for some stories about winter and a fun craft to make. A small snack will be provided

The Adventurers Club will meet 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday Jan. 6, which is a Dungeons and Dragons Gaming Club for high school-aged and college-aged residents.

Call 815-795-4437 for more information about the library or any of its activities.