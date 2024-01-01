Austin Granby named 2023 Young Leader Discussion Meet winner

llinois Farm Bureau Young Leader Discussion Meet Winner Austin Granby (center) of Grundy County, also a La Salle County business owner, accepts the state award from former IFB President Richard Guebert Jr. (left) and COUNTRY Financial CEO Jim Jacobs on stage during the organization’s annual meeting Dec. 3, 2023, in Chicago. (Photo provided by Catrina Rawson)

Austin Granby of Grundy County was named the 2023 Young Leader Discussion Meet winner at the Illinois Farm Bureau Young Leader Discussion Meet, held on Dec. 2 during the organization’s annual meeting in Chicago.

Granby operates a wedding decoration rental business with his wife, Kelsey. The couple is in the process of building a wedding venue in Grand Ridge in La Salle County. During the week, Granby is a truck driver. Growing up, his family ran a horticulture greenhouse and raised ornamental plants and vegetables for big box stores and landscapers.

IFB promotes and sponsors the Discussion Meet with the goals of developing young people’s leadership and communication skills on behalf of agriculture and of working together and reaching consensus on how to deal with current issues in agriculture. The competition judges contestants’ ability to manage a small group discussion.

Participants exchange facts and insights on a pre-determined topic. Judges award points based on how well participants work with one another, how well they express themselves and on their knowledge of the topic.

“Right now, as I sit here, I’m the chairman of our county Young Leaders and to be able to actually take what we talked about and put it into practice, that was the most important thing. I was looking for true solutions, not to win a contest,” said Granby, following his win at this year’s meet during IFB’s Annual Meeting in Chicago. “When I do that, I really was able to focus on what is going to make a difference in agriculture. I feel like that’s what really helped me.”

Granby will represent Illinois during the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Discussion Meet in Salt Lake City, Utah in January. He also won a John Deere mower and $2,000 cash, courtesy of IFB and COUNTRY Financial, as well as $1,500 cash courtesy of GROWMARK.

Runner-up in the meet was Michaela Greathouse of Edwards County, and Joshua Bolen, Ogle County, and Collin Moseley, Clay County, earned honorable mentions. Seventeen Young Leaders competed at the state level.

Granby was last year’s Discussion Meet runner-up and has competed the last six years. To prepare for the competition, Granby said he talks with fellow Farm Bureau members at the county level to better grasp what’s happening in his local ag community as well as Farm Bureau programming at the county and state levels. He also reads through IFB’s policy book and the resolutions up for discussion by delegates.

During the final round of the competition, the contestants discussed ways Farm Bureau could better engage the growing number of diverse agricultural communities.

“The main point that I tried to make throughout every discussion was communication, the value of communication, and how we need to give our members the tools they need to have good communication skills and good conversations just like the Discussion Meet,” Granby said. “I feel sometimes that we kind of pass that responsibility up to the Farm Bureau as a whole, when really the Farm Bureau should be giving us the tools to start at the grassroots to have each individual member be able to have an elevator pitch.”