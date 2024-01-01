3 La Salle County Sheriff’s Office calls result in hospitalizations, arrests

Multiple law enforcement agencies and EMS crews responded at about 11 p.m. Sunday to a call about a large fight at 1846 N. 41st Road, southeast of Earlville and west of Sheridan, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said. (Photo provided)

Multiple law enforcement agencies and EMS crews responded at about 11 p.m. Sunday to a call about a large fight at 1846 N. 41st Road, southeast of Earlville and west of Sheridan, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.

Several individuals had minor injuries and two were taken to a hospital with injuries. The investigation into the incident continues.

Additionally, a 36-year-old man taken to the hospital following a domestic call Sunday night at 3338 E. 2059th Road, in rural La Salle County, south of Wedron, the sheriff’s office said.

Another domestic call resulted in the arrest of Reneford Baker, 56, on a complaint of domestic battery 1:26 a.m. Monday at 2645 N. 3739th Road, the sheriff’s office said.

Sunday was the New Year’s Eve holiday.