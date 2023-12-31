Seneca High School names November 2023 students of the month

Seneca High School teachers and staff selected their November 2023 students of the month. (Julie Barichello – jbarichello@shawmedia.com)

Seneca High School teachers and staff selected their November 2023 students of the month.

Students of the Month

William Milton, Seneca High School (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

William Milton is the son of Rachel and William Milton, of Dwight. He plans to attend a four-year university and major in physics or chemistry. He is active in Math Team, Scholastic Bowl, Chess Club, Jazz Band and National Honor Society.

Michelle Govea, Seneca High School (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Michelle Govea is the daughter of Silvia and Jesus Govea, of Seneca. She plans to attend Joliet Junior College after high school to study to become a diagnostic medical sonographer. She is a cheer captain for the SHS cheer team. In her spare time she enjoys practicing Taekwondo.

Lainie Olson, Seneca High School (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Lainie Olson is the daughter of Sara and Sylvan Olson of Seneca. She plans to attend a four-year university, play volleyball and study nursing. Lainie is in Spanish Club, HOSA, CIA, Young Philanthropy, volleyball, basketball and track.

Gracie Smith, Seneca High School (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Gracie Smith is the daughter of Luri Lorntz and Dave Smith, of Seneca. After high school she plans to attend a four year university and study Ag Business/Management. Gracie is active in basketball, volleyball, track, FCA, FFA and TRUST.