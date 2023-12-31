RPS Toys wins inaugural Deck the Windows contest in Ottawa

RPS Toys was named the winner of Ottawa Downtown Association’s inaugural Deck the Windows competition. The artwork was done by Dylan Conmy. (Photo provided by Ottawa Downtown Association)

RPS Toys was named the winner of Ottawa Downtown Association’s inaugural Deck the Windows competition.

The window artwork was done by Dylan Conmy.

RPS Toys, 820 La Salle St., received 1,484 votes out of more than 2,600 cast.

The contest transformed Ottawa’s downtown into a wonderland of holiday cheer, showcasing the imaginative and festive window displays of numerous downtown businesses, the Ottawa Downtown Association said.

“We are thrilled and honored to be recognized as the winner of the first ‘Deck the Windows’ competition,” said Sue Vandervort, owner of RPS Toys. “This achievement really reflects the hard work and dedication of all the downtown businesses in creating a magical experience for everyone.”

The Ottawa Downtown Association will be gifting Vandervort a Dinner’s on Us! prize, including dinner at The Lone Buffalo.