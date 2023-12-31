Peru library to host teen game night Jan. 5

The Peru Public Library will host a teen game night 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5. (Photo provided by Emily Schaub)

The Peru Public Library will host a teen game night 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5.

All area teens ages 12 to 18 are invited to the library at 1409 11th St. Activities include video games, board games and card games.

First State Bank sponsored the snack for the event. For questions call Marti Pack at 815-223-0229 or email mpack@perulibrary.org.

Additionally, the library will host its Brick Builders program at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2; Thursday Tots for children 1 to 3 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 4; Tech Help Friday by appointment 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5; and the Peruvian Purlers 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 6.