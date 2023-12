The first place winners of the inaugural Ohio Christmas Lights and Decoration Contest were Vincent and Madison Vergamini. Pictured (from left) are Dee Hughes, Madison and Vincent Vergamini and Katie D. (Photo provided by Lori Kennedy)

Ohio had its inaugural Christmas Lights and Decoration Contest.

Winner were chosen Dec. 21 and the monetary gifts and certificates were awarded Dec. 24. This event was supported by the village of Ohio.

First place winners were Vincent and Madison Vergamini; second place was Kay Jilderda; third place were Jim and Mary Spratt; and honorable mention is Cooper, who won for his moving dinosaur.

The second place winner of the village of Ohio's inaugural Christmas Lights and Decoration Contest was Kay Jilderda. Pictured (from left) are Katie D., Jilderda and Dee Hughes. (Photo provided by Lori Kennedy)