Chicks with Sticks ... and Roosters Too! knitting and crochet group will meet 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, at the Princeton Public Library. (Shaw File photo)

Chicks with Sticks ... and Roosters Too! knitting and crochet group will meet 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, at the Princeton Public Library.

Experienced and novice knitters and crocheters are welcome to join in this social crafting time at the library, 698 E. Peru St.