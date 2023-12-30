Paperwork: A Christmas tale that starts with tiny, fluttering wings

Where do I begin my Christmas story? Christmas 2023.

I’ll start with the moth invasion. It sets the stage for the chaos to come.

It began when our evenings were interrupted by the fluttering of tiny wings across the TV screen. They were moths that were not easy to track, catch and remove.

This was not shocking at first. The back door is open often for our dog’s outside ventures, letting in uninvited guests. But the moth menace continued.

Long story short: They were coming from the kitchen shelves where flour, oatmeal, etc. were stored. Everything was thrown away. EVERYTHING! Look up “pantry moth” to learn more and be warned.

So the war began. Moths vs. a wife armed with chemicals, moth traps and research. Their life cycle includes a squiggly, little worm thing that can live months without food. You do not want to see these while prepping the house for Christmas and house guests.

I write this the day after Christmas. Despite a sighting some days ago, there’s a rumor we won the war. But other problems loomed.

As our youngest son arrived with his fiancé and their dog Gia we announced our well pump had just stopped working. We spent that evening without flowing water but woke to a repaired well the next morning. So no real hardship. Just more foreshadowing.

We enjoyed balmy weather for the road trip to our traditional Christmas Eve gathering with my wife’s family. My sister and her granddaughter were swinging by our house to let Gia out of her cage for feeding and outside duties. Gia greeted them with wagging tail – outside of the cage. She had busted out and our Christmas tree was toppled and ornaments decorated a wet carpet.

Driving home we all hoped the cage was working and wondered what the tree looked like. It turned out to be easy to anchor the tree and rehang what was not broken. Gia watched but had little to say as the rest of us shared theories about what can happen between a dog and a tree.

Soon we all tucked in for the big day to come. The oldest son would arrive late morning, we’d open gifts and then go to my sister’s house for food and festive fun. Her house was full. Her son, his wife and their son with girlfriend were staying as well as a grandson and granddaughter. They’d be joined by more family and us for a great meal and gift exchange.

That was the plan ... then Christmas morning the text came: “Christmas canceled.” My sister and others in the packed house were suddenly very sick. Symptoms were fluid.

So we stayed home and dined on the ham we were supposed to take to my sister’s. We are still figuring out when to exchange gifts (and we hope nothing else).

This was not our first Christmas stained by a virus. (Thank you COVID.) And it will not be the last. We can only hope our welcome traditions continue. Christmas also is a good time to create new holiday memories and stories to share. I’d say that mission was accomplished.

Still, as I write this, our Christmas story has an uncertain ending. Everyone will be feeling better soon. But for now, let me borrow a happy ending from Charles Dickens who gave us these famous words:

‘’And so, as Tiny Tim observed, God bless us, every one!’’

