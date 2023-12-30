La Salle council to explore cost of livestreaming meetings after resident’s request

La Salle may consider livestreaming City Council meetings after a resident asked about it during Wednesday night’s meeting. (Shaw Local News Network)

La Salle may consider livestreaming City Council meetings after a resident asked about it during Wednesday night’s meeting.

Dawn Hicks, a La Salle resident, asked whether anyone was interested in having the council meetings livestreamed.

Schneider said the council needs to decide whether streaming its meetings is in the best interest of the town, adding many residents were finding out about grants and other projects the next day.

“Do you want the people of the town to be able to hear what you guys are talking about?” he asked, adding it would provide people an option to watch proceedings from their homes.

La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove was not at the meeting. Alderman Tom Ptak was voted mayor pro tem.

“Grove’s not here, so I’d like to know why we can’t start recording the city meetings,” said Marty Schneider, a La Salle resident. “Stream them live. And why is he the only say? Why can’t we do a straw vote right now?”

Schneider said he believes Grove “shut it down” when the topic was brought up previously.

One woman in the audience favored livestreamed meetings, saying such a move also would help single mothers.

Ptak said he could look into what it would cost for the city to begin livestreaming the meetings.

Grove said in an interview Thursday he is not opposed to livestreaming City Council meetings if that’s what the council wants to do.

“It’s not like I’m going to try and stop that from happening,” he said. “I just think that if people want to participate in government, they should make an effort to come down and be a part of it.”

Public information officer Brent Bader said he will be researching the cost of livestreaming before the next council meeting.

Livestreaming is mixed among other Illinois Valley communities. Peru, Ottawa and Oglesby livestream their meetings. Streator posts a video after its meeting. Spring Valley and Mendota do not post recordings of their meetings.