December 30, 2023
BCR Holiday Tournament Update, Saturday, Dec. 30

By Kevin Hieronymus
The Annawan Braves debuted in the LaMoille Holiday Classic with a 51-45 win over Lowpoint-Washburn Friday night.

The Annawan Braves debuted in the LaMoille Holiday Classic with a 51-45 win over Lowpoint-Washburn on Friday night. (Hal Adkins)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Amboy Holiday Tournament

RED POOL: Newman 3-0, Mendota 1-2, Hiawatha 0-3

BLACK POOL: Amboy 3-0, Hall 2-1, Somonauk 0-3

Tuesday’s games

Hall 52, Somonauk 33

Newman 43, Hiawatha 11

Amboy 53, Mendota 22

Wednesday’s games

Mendota 53, Hiawatha 41

Newman 54, Somonauk 24

Amboy 37, Hall 36

Thursday’s games

Hall 61, Hiawatha 16

Newman 55, Mendota 28

Amboy 51, Somonauk 35

Friday’s games

5th place – Somonauk 50, Hiawatha 7

3rd place – Hall 62, Mendota 31

1st place – Amboy 43, Newman 35

St. Bede Lady Bruins Christmas Classic

GREEN POOL: Annawan 3-0, St. Bede 2-1, Newark 1-2, Sandwich 0-3

WHITE POOL: Serena 3-0, Fieldcrest 2-1, Putnam County 1-2, Kewanee 0-3

Tuesday’s games

St. Bede 55, Sandwich 26

PC 54, Kewanee 42

Serena 42, Fieldcrest 33

Annawan 65, Sandwich 25

Serena 36, PC 21

St. Bede 36, Newark 21

Wednesday’s games

Fieldcrest 46, PC 35

Serena 53, Kewanee 32

Annawan 57, Newark 36

Fieldcrest 54, Kewanee 46

Newark 36, Sandwich 29

Annawan 66, St. Bede 52

Thursday’s games

7th place - Kewanee 50, Sandwich 26

5th place - Putnam County 38, Newark 24

3rd place - Fieldcrest 51, St. Bede 43

1st place - Annawan 42, Serena 35

Warkins Memorial Classic at Prophetstown

POOL A: Lena-Winslow 2-0, Morrison 1-1, Orion 0-2

POOL B: Wethersfield 2-0, Stockton 1-1, Rockridge 0-2

POOL C: Monmouth-Roseville 2-0, Bureau Valley 1-1, Stark County 0-2

POOL D: Mercer County 2-0, E-P 1-1, Fulton 0-2

Wednesday’s games

Morrison 43, Orion 32

E-P 66, Fulton 35

Bureau Valley 56, Stark County 36

Wethersfield 50, Rockridge 32

Mercer County 55, Fulton 12

Le-Win 37, Orion 18

Mon-Rose 62, Stark County 24

Stockton 38, Rockridge 29

Le-Win 45, Morrison 39

Mercer County 50, E-P 37

Wethersfield 45, Stockton 36

Mon-Rose 75, BV 59

Friday’s games

Rockridge 38, Fulton 20

E-P 54, Stark County 25

Bureau Valley 41, Orion 27

Morrison 60, Stockton 41

Semifinals: Wethersfield 42, Monmouth-Roseville 35

Le-Win 40, Mercer County 35

Saturday’s games

Stockton vs. Orion (OG), Stark County vs. Fulton (NG), 3 p.m.

Bureau Valley vs. Rockridge (OG), Morrison vs. E-P (NG), 4:30 p.m.

Mercer County vs. Mon-Rose (OG), 6 p.m.

Title - Wethersfield vs. Le-Win (NG), 6 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

LaMoille Holiday Classic

Wednesday’s games

Lowpoint-Washburn 74, Leland 28

Galva 67, DePue 34

Annawan 64, Hiawatha 26

LaMoille 50, Calvary Christian 47

Thursday’s games

Leland 61, DePue 49

Hiawatha 61, Calvary Christian 41

Lowpoint-Washburn 57, Galva 55

Annawan 74, LaMoille 20

Friday’s games

Consolation 3rd - DePue 46, Calvary Christian 37

Consolation finals - Leland 53, Hiawatha 50

3rd place - LaMoille 50, Galva 47

1st place - Annawan 51, Lowpoint-Washburn 45

Marquette Christmas Tournament

Tuesday’s games

#9 Hall 47, Coal City 40

#2 Lexington 66, Wilmington 29

#3 Earlville 73, St. Bede 57

#6 Woodland 56, Indian Creek 39

#1 Serena 71, Putnam County 34

Dwight 73, #8 Somonauk 71

#4 Marquette 74, GSW 55

#5 Flanagan-Cornell 57, Reed-Custer 52

Wednesday’s games

Wilmington 47, Coal City 32

Indian Creek 64, St. Bede 39

Somonauk 60, PC 54

Reed-Custer 54, GSW 49

#2 Lexington 62, #9 Hall 57

#3 Earlville 64, #6 Woodland 43

#1 Serena 83, Dwight 56

#5 Flanagan-Cornell 61, #4 Marquette 57

Thursday’s games

Coal City 56, St. Bede 45

GSW 54, Putnam County 51

Wilmington 57, Indian Creek 27

Somonauk 65, Reed-Custer 50

#9 Hall 61, #6 Woodland 48

#4 Marquette 65, Dwight 45

#2 Lexington 67, #3 Earlville 32

#1 Serena 60, #5 Flanagan-Cornell 41

Friday’s games

15th place - St. Bede 53, PC 46

13th place - Coal City 62, GSW 31

11th place - Indian Creek 58, Reed-Custer 55

9th place - Wilmington 58, Somonauk 33

7th place - Woodland 71, Dwight 58

5th place - #4 Marquette 68, Hall57

3rd place - #3 Earlville 47, #5 Flanagan-Cornell 44

1st place - #2 Lexington 51, #1 Serena 33

Warkins Memorial Classic at Erie

Friday’s games

Morrison 69, Forreston 49

Le-Win 56, Orion 49

Stark County 55, Fulton 48

Newman 65, E-P 53

Semifinal - Beecher 78, Riverdale 71

Mercer County 68, Kewanee 64

Saturday’s games

Stark County vs. Le-Win, noon

Forreston vs. E-P, 1:30 p.m.

Newman vs. Orion, 3 p.m.

Morrison vs. Fulton, 4:30 p.m.

3rd place - Riverdale vs. Kewanee, 6 p.m.

1st place - Beecher vs. Mercer County, 7:30 p.m.

Plano Christmas Classic

Wednesday’s games

#5 Streator 68, Yorkville Christian 51

#4 Niles Northridge 61, Newark 34

#8 Hinckley-Big Rock 63, Ottawa 56

#1 Kaneland 72, Sandwich 47

#3 LaSalle-Peru 57, Mendota 43

#6 Aurora Marmion 67, Oregon 42

Plano 62, #7 Morris 46

#2 Burlington Central 70, Lisle 45

Thursday’s games

Ottawa 50, Sandwich 28

Yorkville Christian 62, Newark 61

Oregon 61, Mendota 48

#7 Morris 61, Lisle 29

#5 Streator 67, #4 Norridge Prep 46

#1 Kaneland 58, #8 HBR 43

#5 Marmion 46, #3 L-P 42

Plano 64, #2 Burlington Central 60

Friday’s games

Game 17 - Mendota 58, Lisle 42

Game 18 - Sandwich 55, Newark 32

Game 19 - Ottawa 68, Yorkville Christian 55

Game 20 - Oregon 65, #7 Morris 50

Game 21 - Norridge Prep 69, #8 HBR 47

Game 22 - #2 Burlington Central 67, #3 L-P 54

Game 23 - #1 Kaneland 59, #5 Streator 49

Game 24 - Plano 55, #6 Marmion 52

Saturday’s games

15th place - Lisle 46, Newark 31

13th place - Mendota 76, Sandwich 54

11th place - #7 Morris 71, Yorkville Christian 47

7th place - #3 L-P vs. #8 HBR finals - winners 19-20, 3:30 p.m.

5th place - #2 Burlington Central vs. Norridge Prep, 5:30 p.m.

3rd place - #5 Streator vs. #6 Marmion, 7 p.m.

1st place - #1 Kaneland vs. Plano, 8:30 p.m.