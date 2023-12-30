BCR Holiday Tournament Update, Saturday, Dec. 30

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Amboy Holiday Tournament
RED POOL: Newman 3-0, Mendota 1-2, Hiawatha 0-3
BLACK POOL: Amboy 3-0, Hall 2-1, Somonauk 0-3
Tuesday’s games
Hall 52, Somonauk 33
Newman 43, Hiawatha 11
Amboy 53, Mendota 22
Wednesday’s games
Mendota 53, Hiawatha 41
Newman 54, Somonauk 24
Amboy 37, Hall 36
Thursday’s games
Hall 61, Hiawatha 16
Newman 55, Mendota 28
Amboy 51, Somonauk 35
Friday’s games
5th place – Somonauk 50, Hiawatha 7
3rd place – Hall 62, Mendota 31
1st place – Amboy 43, Newman 35
St. Bede Lady Bruins Christmas Classic
GREEN POOL: Annawan 3-0, St. Bede 2-1, Newark 1-2, Sandwich 0-3
WHITE POOL: Serena 3-0, Fieldcrest 2-1, Putnam County 1-2, Kewanee 0-3
Tuesday’s games
St. Bede 55, Sandwich 26
PC 54, Kewanee 42
Serena 42, Fieldcrest 33
Annawan 65, Sandwich 25
Serena 36, PC 21
St. Bede 36, Newark 21
Wednesday’s games
Fieldcrest 46, PC 35
Serena 53, Kewanee 32
Annawan 57, Newark 36
Fieldcrest 54, Kewanee 46
Newark 36, Sandwich 29
Annawan 66, St. Bede 52
Thursday’s games
7th place - Kewanee 50, Sandwich 26
5th place - Putnam County 38, Newark 24
3rd place - Fieldcrest 51, St. Bede 43
1st place - Annawan 42, Serena 35
Warkins Memorial Classic at Prophetstown
POOL A: Lena-Winslow 2-0, Morrison 1-1, Orion 0-2
POOL B: Wethersfield 2-0, Stockton 1-1, Rockridge 0-2
POOL C: Monmouth-Roseville 2-0, Bureau Valley 1-1, Stark County 0-2
POOL D: Mercer County 2-0, E-P 1-1, Fulton 0-2
Wednesday’s games
Morrison 43, Orion 32
E-P 66, Fulton 35
Bureau Valley 56, Stark County 36
Wethersfield 50, Rockridge 32
Mercer County 55, Fulton 12
Le-Win 37, Orion 18
Mon-Rose 62, Stark County 24
Stockton 38, Rockridge 29
Le-Win 45, Morrison 39
Mercer County 50, E-P 37
Wethersfield 45, Stockton 36
Mon-Rose 75, BV 59
Friday’s games
Rockridge 38, Fulton 20
E-P 54, Stark County 25
Bureau Valley 41, Orion 27
Morrison 60, Stockton 41
Semifinals: Wethersfield 42, Monmouth-Roseville 35
Le-Win 40, Mercer County 35
Saturday’s games
Stockton vs. Orion (OG), Stark County vs. Fulton (NG), 3 p.m.
Bureau Valley vs. Rockridge (OG), Morrison vs. E-P (NG), 4:30 p.m.
Mercer County vs. Mon-Rose (OG), 6 p.m.
Title - Wethersfield vs. Le-Win (NG), 6 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
LaMoille Holiday Classic
Wednesday’s games
Lowpoint-Washburn 74, Leland 28
Galva 67, DePue 34
Annawan 64, Hiawatha 26
LaMoille 50, Calvary Christian 47
Thursday’s games
Leland 61, DePue 49
Hiawatha 61, Calvary Christian 41
Lowpoint-Washburn 57, Galva 55
Annawan 74, LaMoille 20
Friday’s games
Consolation 3rd - DePue 46, Calvary Christian 37
Consolation finals - Leland 53, Hiawatha 50
3rd place - LaMoille 50, Galva 47
1st place - Annawan 51, Lowpoint-Washburn 45
Marquette Christmas Tournament
Tuesday’s games
#9 Hall 47, Coal City 40
#2 Lexington 66, Wilmington 29
#3 Earlville 73, St. Bede 57
#6 Woodland 56, Indian Creek 39
#1 Serena 71, Putnam County 34
Dwight 73, #8 Somonauk 71
#4 Marquette 74, GSW 55
#5 Flanagan-Cornell 57, Reed-Custer 52
Wednesday’s games
Wilmington 47, Coal City 32
Indian Creek 64, St. Bede 39
Somonauk 60, PC 54
Reed-Custer 54, GSW 49
#2 Lexington 62, #9 Hall 57
#3 Earlville 64, #6 Woodland 43
#1 Serena 83, Dwight 56
#5 Flanagan-Cornell 61, #4 Marquette 57
Thursday’s games
Coal City 56, St. Bede 45
GSW 54, Putnam County 51
Wilmington 57, Indian Creek 27
Somonauk 65, Reed-Custer 50
#9 Hall 61, #6 Woodland 48
#4 Marquette 65, Dwight 45
#2 Lexington 67, #3 Earlville 32
#1 Serena 60, #5 Flanagan-Cornell 41
Friday’s games
15th place - St. Bede 53, PC 46
13th place - Coal City 62, GSW 31
11th place - Indian Creek 58, Reed-Custer 55
9th place - Wilmington 58, Somonauk 33
7th place - Woodland 71, Dwight 58
5th place - #4 Marquette 68, Hall57
3rd place - #3 Earlville 47, #5 Flanagan-Cornell 44
1st place - #2 Lexington 51, #1 Serena 33
Warkins Memorial Classic at Erie
Friday’s games
Morrison 69, Forreston 49
Le-Win 56, Orion 49
Stark County 55, Fulton 48
Newman 65, E-P 53
Semifinal - Beecher 78, Riverdale 71
Mercer County 68, Kewanee 64
Saturday’s games
Stark County vs. Le-Win, noon
Forreston vs. E-P, 1:30 p.m.
Newman vs. Orion, 3 p.m.
Morrison vs. Fulton, 4:30 p.m.
3rd place - Riverdale vs. Kewanee, 6 p.m.
1st place - Beecher vs. Mercer County, 7:30 p.m.
Plano Christmas Classic
Wednesday’s games
#5 Streator 68, Yorkville Christian 51
#4 Niles Northridge 61, Newark 34
#8 Hinckley-Big Rock 63, Ottawa 56
#1 Kaneland 72, Sandwich 47
#3 LaSalle-Peru 57, Mendota 43
#6 Aurora Marmion 67, Oregon 42
Plano 62, #7 Morris 46
#2 Burlington Central 70, Lisle 45
Thursday’s games
Ottawa 50, Sandwich 28
Yorkville Christian 62, Newark 61
Oregon 61, Mendota 48
#7 Morris 61, Lisle 29
#5 Streator 67, #4 Norridge Prep 46
#1 Kaneland 58, #8 HBR 43
#5 Marmion 46, #3 L-P 42
Plano 64, #2 Burlington Central 60
Friday’s games
Game 17 - Mendota 58, Lisle 42
Game 18 - Sandwich 55, Newark 32
Game 19 - Ottawa 68, Yorkville Christian 55
Game 20 - Oregon 65, #7 Morris 50
Game 21 - Norridge Prep 69, #8 HBR 47
Game 22 - #2 Burlington Central 67, #3 L-P 54
Game 23 - #1 Kaneland 59, #5 Streator 49
Game 24 - Plano 55, #6 Marmion 52
Saturday’s games
15th place - Lisle 46, Newark 31
13th place - Mendota 76, Sandwich 54
11th place - #7 Morris 71, Yorkville Christian 47
7th place - #3 L-P vs. #8 HBR finals - winners 19-20, 3:30 p.m.
5th place - #2 Burlington Central vs. Norridge Prep, 5:30 p.m.
3rd place - #5 Streator vs. #6 Marmion, 7 p.m.
1st place - #1 Kaneland vs. Plano, 8:30 p.m.