OSF to host blood drive Jan. 16 in Peru

OSF Medical Group in Peru will host a community blood drive with ImpactLife from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The ImpactLife Donor Bus will be located in the OSF Medical Group parking lot at 1650 Midtown Road.

ImpactLife is the only provider of blood and blood components to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, OSF St. Paul Medical Center in Mendota, OSF St. Clare Medical Center in Princeton and many other regional hospitals. To schedule an appointment for donation, call 800-747-5401 or schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org or via the Blood Center’s mobile app.

Blood donations often are used to help treat patients with cancer, victims of trauma and patients undergoing major surgeries. Anyone 17 and older (or 16 with a signed parental permission form) who weighs at least 110 pounds and is in general good health meets the basic eligibility requirements for blood donation.

ImpactLife is a nonprofit community organization providing blood services to 120 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin, including 12 of 15 OSF HealthCare facilities.