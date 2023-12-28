BCR Holiday Tournament Update, Thursday, Dec. 28

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Amboy Holiday Tournament
RED POOL: Newman 2-0, Mendota 1-1, Hiawatha 0-2
BLACK POOL: Amboy 2-0, Hall 1-1, Somonauk 0-2
F/S POOL: Amboy 2-0, Hall 1-1, Somonauk 1-1, Mendota 0-2
Tuesday’s games
Hall 25, Mendota 7 (F/S)
Amboy 32, Somonauk 26 (F/S)
Hall 52, Somonauk 33
Newman 43, Hiawatha 11
Amboy 53, Mendota 22
Wednesday’s games
Somonauk def. Mendota (FS)
Amboy def. Hall (FS)
Mendota 53, Hiawatha 41
Newman 54, Somonauk 24
Amboy 37, Hall 36
Thursday’s games
Amboy vs. Mendota, noon (FS)
Hall vs. Somonauk, 1:30 p.m. (FS)
Hiawatha vs. Hall, 3 p.m. (V)
Newman vs. Mendota, 4:30 p.m. (V)
Amboy vs. Somonauk, 6 p.m. (V)
Friday’s games
5th place – Red Pool #3 vs. Black Pool #3, 3 p.m
3rd place – Red Pool #2 vs. Black Pool #2, 4:30 p.m.
1st place – Red Pool #1 vs. Black Pool #1, 6 p.m.
St. Bede Lady Bruins Christmas Classic
GREEN POOL: Annawan 3-0, St. Bede 2-1, Newark 1-2, Sandwich 0-3
WHITE POOL: Serena 3-0, Fieldcrest 2-1, Putnam County 1-2, Kewanee 0-3
Tuesday’s games
St. Bede 55, Sandwich 26
PC 54, Kewanee 42
Serena 42, Fieldcrest 33
Annawan 65, Sandwich 25
Serena 36, PC 21
St. Bede 36, Newark 21
Wednesday’s games
Fieldcrest 46, PC 35
Serena 53, Kewanee 32
Annawan 57, Newark 36
Fieldcrest 54, Kewanee 46
Newark 36, Sandwich 29
Annawan 66, St. Bede 52
Thursday’s games
7th place - Kewanee 50, Sandwich 26
5th place - Putnam County 38, Newark 24
3rd place - St. Bede vs. Fieldcrest, 2:30 p.m.
1st place - Annawan vs. Serena, 4 p.m.
Warkins Memorial Classic at Erie
POOL A: Lena-Winslow 2-0, Morrison 1-1, Orion 0-2
POOL B: Wethersfield 2-0, Stockton 1-1, Rockridge 0-2
POOL C: Monmouth-Roseville 2-0, Bureau Valley 1-1, Stark County 0-2
POOL D: Mercer County 2-0, E-P 1-1, Fulton 0-2
Wednesday’s games
Morrison 43, Orion 32
E-P 66, Fulton 35
Bureau Valley 56, Stark County 36
Wethersfield 50, Rockridge 32
Mercer County 55, Fulton 12
Le-Win 37, Orion 18
Mon-Rose 62, Stark County 24
Stockton 38, Rockridge 29
Le-Win 45, Morrison 39
Mercer County 50, E-P 37
Wethersfield 45, Stockton 36
Mon-Rose 75, BV 59
Friday’s games
Rockridge vs. Fulton (OG), E-P vs. Stark County, (NG), 3 p.m.
Orion vs. Bureau Valley (OG), Stockton vs. Morrison (NG), 4:30 p.m.
Semifinals: Wethersfield vs. Monmouth-Roseville (OG), Le-Win vs. Mercer County (NG), 6 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Stockton vs. Orion (OG), Stark County vs. Fulton (NG), 3 p.m.
Bureau Valley vs. Rockridge (OG), Morrison vs. E-P (NG), 4:30 p.m.
1st place pool bracket games (OG/NG), 6 p.m.
Bureau Valley sophomore tournament
Consolation finals - R/W 43, Princeton 10
1st place - Sherrard def. BV
BOYS BASKETBALL
LaMoille Holiday Classic
Wednesday’s games
Lowpoint-Washburn 74, Leland 28
Galva 67, DePue 34
Annawan 64, Hiawatha 26
LaMoille 50, Calvary Christian 47
Thursday’s games
Game 5 - Leland vs. DePue, 1:30 p.m.
Game 6 - Hiawatha vs. Calvary Christian, 3 p.m.
Game 7 - Lowpoint-Washburn (10-4) vs. Galva, 4:30 p.m.
Game 8 - Annawan (11-2) vs. LaMoille (4-9), 6 p.m.
Friday’s games
Consolation champ - winners 5-6, 1:30 p.m.
Consolation 3rd - losers 5-6, 3 p.m.
3rd place - losers 7-8, 4:30 p.m.
1st place - winners 7-8, 6 p.m.
Marquette Christmas Tournament
Tuesday’s games
#9 Hall 47, Coal City 40
#2 Lexington 66, Wilmington 29
#3 Earlville 73, St. Bede 57
#6 Woodland 56, Indian Creek 39
#1 Serena 71, Putnam County 34
Dwight 73, #8 Somonauk 71
#4 Marquette 74, GSW 55
#5 Flanagan-Cornell 57, Reed-Custer 52
Wednesday’s games
Wilmington 47, Coal City 32
Indian Creek 64, St. Bede 39
Somonauk 60, PC 54
Reed-Custer 54, GSW 49
#2 Lexington 62, #9 Hall 57
#3 Earlville 64, #6 Woodland 43
#1 Serena 83, Dwight 56
#5 Flanagan-Cornell 61, #4 Marquette 57
Thursdays games
Game 17 - Coal City 56, St. Bede 45
Game 18 - GSW 54, Putnam County 51
Game 19 - Wilmington 57, Indian Creek 27
Game 20 - Somonauk vs. Reed-Custer, 1:30 p.m.
Game 21 - #9 Hall vs. #6 Woodland, 3:30 p.m.
Game 22 - Dwight vs. #4 Marquette, 5 p.m.
Game 23 - #2 Lexington vs. #3 Earlville, 6:30 p.m.
Game 24 - #1 Serena vs. #5 Flanagan-Cornell, 8 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 29
15th place - St. Bede vs. PC, 9 a.m.
13th place - Coal City vs. GSW, 10:30 a.m.
11th place - winners 9-10, noon
9th place - winners 19-20, 1:30 p.m.
7th place - losers 21-22, 3:30 p.m.
5th place - winners 21-22, 5 p.m.
3rd place - losers 23-24, 6:30 p.m.
1st place - winners 23-24, 8 p.m.
Plano Christmas Classic
Wednesday’s games
#5 Streator 68, Yorkville Christian 51
#4 Niles Northridge 61, Newark 34
#8 Hinckley-Big Rock 63, Ottawa 56
#1 Kaneland 72, Sandwich 47
#3 LaSalle-Peru 57, Mendota 43
#6 Aurora Marmion 67, Oregon 42
Plano 62, #7 Morris 46
#2 Burlington Central 70, Lisle 45
Thursday’s games
Ottawa 50, Sandwich 28
Yorkville Christian 62, Newark 61
Oregon 61, Mendota 48
Lisle vs. #7 Morris, 2 p.m.
#4 Norridge Prep vs. #5 Streator, 3:30 p.m.
#1 Kaneland vs. #8 HBR, 5:30 p.m.
#5 Marmion vs. #3 L-P, 7 p.m.
#2 Burlington Central vs. Plano, 8:30 p.m.