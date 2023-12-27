Write Team: What if you were mailed a New Year’s wishes catalog?

Do you remember the Sears Christmas Wish Book? First published in 1933, it was a different catalog than their annual Sears book. This one contained toys and holiday merchandise. It arrived in mailboxes in early fall, and children everywhere looked forward to thumbing through the glossy pages.

My children created their own Wish Lists on the pages by putting an “A” and “M” on the items they were hoping to receive. Naturally, their hopes far exceeded our and Santa’s actual deliveries. But half the fun was the freedom to look and imagine receiving all those toys.

I still have an old catalog from 1985. Our daughter was 5, our son 3 that year. So many pages in the toy sections are dotted with their initials. Looking at them is a step back in time.

He-Man and She-Ra action figures and castles were selected along with Star Wars Ewoks, Mr. Potato Head and Barbies. Care Bears were popular that year, too, as well as an Easy Bake Oven, a Transformer watch and a set of cardboard building blocks.

Some of their wishes came true. The He-Man and She-Ra castles still are in good shape, ready for the next generation of play. The Ewoks survived as did a few Barbies, now with much messier hair.

Some wishes are easier to deliver than others, both then and now. Looking forward to 2024, in the spirit of making resolutions, what New Year hopes would we like to see come true?

What if a New Year’s catalog came in the mailbox? It would be thinner than the Christmas edition because instead of all the holiday decorations and toys, the pages would have simple layouts with ideas and inspiring words to make our world a better place for all.

We could turn each page and see thoughts of encouragement and joy. Grab a pen and write your initials on what is important to you.

What matters most? What goals do you have? Where do you want to be?

Courage. Strength. Insight. Wisdom. Contentment. Security. Health.

We can’t be serious all the time, so be sure to include words and pictures that are entertaining and enjoyable.

Vacation. Hobbies. Fun. Travel. Home. Relaxation. Nostalgia.

Who is important?

Family. Neighbor. Friend. Colleague. Stranger. Yourself.

There’s room for everything in your catalog; the big and the small wishes.

Food. Shelter. Clothes. Dreams. Tradition. Opportunity.

Freedom. Safety. Helpfulness. Simplicity. Possibilities.

Even though we don’t choose it, we know that hard times come to everyone. So let’s add to our inner core to help us cope.

Forgiveness. Loyalty. Generosity. Hope. Respect.

Love. Lots of love.

And Peace.

Enjoy designing your personal New Year Wish Book. Check off what’s important to you, re-read it when you need to, and keep it safe in your heart.

May each of us have only the best in 2024!

Karen Roth is a semiretired librarian/educator living in Ottawa. She can be reached at dbarichello@shawmedia.com.