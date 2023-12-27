Watch for police bikes and these other new state laws with local impact in the Illinois Valley

Utica Police Chief James Mandujano rides the departments police bike in the parking lot of the Utica Police Station on Dec. 20 in Utica. Under a new law taking effect Jan. 1, the definition of an "authorized emergency vehicle" is expanded to include any vehicle designated for police usage, including all-terrain vehicles and bikes. (Scott Anderson)

Utica police increasingly use bicycles and off-road vehicles for festivals, parades and emergencies at the state parks. Getting motorists to yield to these vehicles can be challenging, however.

Springfield has come to their aid. Under a new law (Public Act 100-190) taking effect Jan. 1, the definition of an “authorized emergency vehicle” is expanded to include any vehicle designated for police usage, including all-terrain vehicles and bikes.

That’s a relief for Utica Police Chief James Mandujano. In an era when police are getting injured or killed during roadside stops by distracted motorists, Mandujano needed to drive home to motorists Scott’s Law applies to all police vehicles, not merely squad cars.

“We do have a lot of trucks coming and I worry about our guys making stops,” Mandujano said.

Although the hotly disputed SAFE-T Act has dominated the headlines and public attention in 2023, the Illinois General Assembly also has enacted other legislation governing criminal justice, consumer rights and healthcare. Here are some of the notable measures taking effect on New Year’s Day:

Employment

Lawmakers have expanded the grounds for seeking leave from your job when tragedy strikes. Employees must receive up to two weeks of unpaid leave if a family member is killed in a crime of violence. Parents are entitled to six to 12 weeks (depending on the size of the company) if a child is lost to suicide or homicide. (PA 103-466)

Rita Studzinski, of Peru, is a longtime member of the Compassionate Friends, which supports parents who’ve lost children and has long pressed for bereavement leave under the worst of circumstances.

“This is outstanding,” Studzinski said of the new law. “It’s not something you get excited about – no one should have to get through this – but parents certainly should have the option of staying home or returning to work after a tragedy like this.”

Employers must, in fact, provide paid leave to employees for any purpose. A new law (PA 102-1143) provides an employee with a minimum 40 hours paid leave during the year. It also becomes unlawful to interfere with, restrain, deny or change scheduled work days or hours to avoid paid leave.

Springfield also increased the minimum wage for non-tipped workers to $14 per hour and to $8.40 an hour for employees who do earn tips. (PA 103-101)

Public health

The Smoke Free Illinois Act no longer is limited to cigarettes, pipes and cigars. Vaping indoors in public places is now prohibited. (PA 103-272)

Do you like to fill a bottle from a water fountain? Newly constructed drinking fountains must also have a bottle-filling station. (PA 103-223)

Need your meds refilled and your pharmacist isn’t in? A registered pharmacy technician, a student pharmacist or other support staff are able to dispense prescriptions that have been verified by the pharmacist. (PA 103-240)

Crime

Life without parole is no longer a sentencing option for offenders younger than 21 years of age. (PA 102-1128)

The laws against so-called “revenge porn” – that is, disseminating unauthorized images of someone nude or engaged in a sexual act – are expanded to prohibit images that have been digitally altered. (PA 100-571)

Police can fly surveillance drones over special events and parades, but weapons or facial recognition technology on the drones is prohibited. (PA 103-101)

Illinois residents younger than 18 cannot be assessed a fee or fine except for traffic tickets, boating or fishing violations, or municipal ordinance violations. (PA 103-379)

Traffic

Police officers can no longer stop a car for having an object hanging from the rearview mirror. (PA 103-32) Law enforcement is none too pleased. Cops weren’t in the habit of ticketing car buffs for hanging fuzzy dice from the mirror of a ‘57 Chevy, but they do regard some windshield obstructions as giveaways of criminal activity.

“This just another move by the liberal, Chicago-based caucus of the Illinois legislature to hamper law enforcement,” said Lt. Doug Bernabei of the Peru Police Department. “Any claim that this will make communities and the police safer is ridiculous.

“Tell Chicago and other cops that have pulled over thousands of vehicles over the years for this violation and then found criminals with guns, drugs and other illegal items in the vehicle that this a good law and watch the response. This is just one more thing in their attempt to handcuff the police, which is ironic. In my 40-plus years as a police officer it was always law enforcement handcuffing the criminals, now not so much,” he said.

The police are less unhappy about a new prohibition against participating in Zoom conferences while driving. Teleconferencing while behind the wheel is prohibited. (PA 103-310)

Miscellaneous

Newly constructed homes or residential buildings must have one electric vehicle-capable electrical outlet in the parking space for each residential unit. (PA 100-571)

Libraries can be defunded for removing controversial books. (PA 103-100)

Utilities cannot terminate electric service for nonpayment if there is an excessive heat warning. Also, the temperature threshold barring shut-offs is lowered from 95 degrees to 90 degrees. (PA 103-19)

Estate-planning documents must be made available for electronic preparations. Previously, only wills were mandated for electronic use. (PA 103-301)

Landlords may not require their tenants to pay their rent via electronic fund transfers, including such transactions that are automatically debited from accounts. (PA 103-132)

The Department of Transportation must develop a mobile app that provides motorists with updated travel conditions. (PA 103-217)