BCR Holiday Tournament Update, Wednesday, Dec. 27

Ali Bosnich and the St. Bede girls hosting are the Lady Bruins Christmas Classic through Thursday (Scott Anderson)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Amboy Holiday Tournament

RED POOL: Newman 1-0, Hiawatha 0-1, Mendota 0-1

BLACK POOL: Amboy 1-0, Hall 1-0, Somonauk 0-1

F/S POOL: Amboy, Hall, Mendota, Somonauk

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Mendota vs. Hall

Amboy vs. Somonauk

Hall 52, Somonauk 33

Newman def. Hiawatha

Amboy 53, Mendota 22

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Mendota vs. Somonauk, noon (FS)

Amboy vs. Hall, 1:30 p.m. (FS)

Hiawatha vs. Mendota, 3 p.m. (V)

Newman vs. Somonauk, 4:30 p.m. (V)

Amboy vs. Hall, 6 p.m. (V)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Amboy vs. Mendota, noon (FS)

Hall vs. Somonauk, 1:30 p.m. (FS)

Hiawatha vs. Hall, 3 p.m. (V)

Newman vs. Mendota, 4:30 p.m. (V)

Amboy vs. Somonauk, 6 p.m. (V)

Friday, Dec. 29

5th place – Red Pool #3 vs. Black Pool, 3 p.m. #3

3rd place – Red Pool #2 vs. Black Pool, 4:30 p.m. #2

1st place – Red Pool #1 vs. Black Pool #1, 6 p.m.

St. Bede Lady Bruins Christmas Classic

GREEN POOL: St. Bede 2-0, Annawan 1-0, Newark 0-1, Sandwich 0-2

WHITE POOL: Serena 2-0, Putnam County 1-1, Fieldcrest 0-1, Kewanee 0-1

Tuesday, Dec. 26

St. Bede 55, Sandwich 26

PC 54, Kewanee 42

Serena 42, Fieldcrest 33

Annawan 65, Sandwich 25

Serena 36, PC 21

St. Bede 36, Newark 21

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Game 7 - PC vs. Fieldcrest, 10 a.m.

Game 8 - Serena vs. Kewanee, 11:30 a.m.

Game 9 - Annawan vs. Newark, 1 p.m.

Game 10 - Kewanee vs. Fieldcrest, 2:30 p.m.

Game 11 - Newark vs. Sandwich, 4 p.m.

Game 12 - St. Bede vs. Newark, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 28

7th place - GP 4 vs. WP 4, 11:30 a.m.

5th place - GP 3 vs. WP 3, 1 p.m.

3rd place - GP 2 vs. WP 2, 2:30 p.m.

1st place - GP 1 vs. WP 1, 4 p.m.

Game 6 - St. Bede vs. Newark, 5:30 p.m.

Warkins Memorial Classic at Erie

POOL A: Lena-Winslow (11-4), Morrison (10-6), Orion (3-11)

POOL B: Wethersfield (10-2), Stockton (7-7), Rockridge (4-10)

POOL C: Bureau Valley (7-6), Monmouth-Roseville (7-6), Stark County (1-2)

POOL D: Mercer County (7-6), E-P (4-7), Fulton (1-6)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Orion vs. Morrison (old gym), E-P vs. Fulton (new gym), 10 a.m.

Bureau Valley vs. Stark County (OG), Wethersfield vs. Rockridge (NG), 11:30 a.m.

Fulton vs. Mercer County (OG), L-W vs. Orion (NG), 1 p.m.

Stark County vs. Mon-Rose (OG), vs. Rockridge vs. Stockton (NG), 2:30 p.m.

Morrison vs. L-W (OG), Mercer County vs, E-P (NG), 4 p.m.

Stockton vs. Wethersfield (OG), Mon-Rose vs. BV (NG), 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 29

3rd Pool A vs. 3rd Pool D (OG), 3rd Pool B vs. 3rd Pool C (NG), 3 p.m.

2nd Pool A vs. 2nd Pool D (OG), 2nd Pool B vs. 2nd Pool C (NG), 4:30 p.m.

1st Pool A vs. 1st Pool D (OG), 1st Pool B vs. 1st Pool C (NG), 6 p.m.

Satuday, Dec. 30

3rd pace pool bracket games (OG/NG), 3 p.m.

2nd place pool bracket games (OG/NG), 4:30 p.m.

1st place pool bracket games (OG/NG), 6 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

LaMoille Holiday Classic

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Game 1 - Leland (4-7) vs. Lowpoint-Washburn (9-4), 1:30 p.m.

Game 2 - DePue vs. Galva (2-6), 3 p.m.

Game 3 - Hiawatha (3-10) vs. Annawan (10-2), 4:30 p.m.

Game 4 - Calvary Christian (0-9) vs. LaMoille (3-9), 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 28

Game 5 - losers 1-2, 1:30 p.m.

Game 6 - losers 3-4, 3 p.m.

Game 7 - winners 1-2, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8 - winners 3-4, 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 29

Consolation champ - winners 5-6, 1:30 p.m.

Consolation 3rd - losers 5-6, 3 p.m.

3rd place - losers 7-8, 4:30 p.m.

1st place - winners 7-8, 6 p.m.

Marquette Christmas Tournament

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Game 1 - #9 Hall 47, Coal City 40

Game 2 - #2 Lexington 66, Wilmington 29

Game 3 - #3 Earlville 73, St. Bede 57

Game 4 - #6 Woodland 56, Indian Creek 39

Game 5 - #1 Serena 71, Putnam County 34

Game 6 - Dwight 73, #8 Somonauk 71

Game 7 - #4 Marquette 74, GSW 55

Game 8 - #5 Flanagan-Cornell 57, Reed-Custer 52

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Game 9 - Coal City Wilmington, 9 a.m.

Game 10 - St. Bede vs. Indian Creek, 10:30 a.m.

Game 11 - PC vs. Somonauk noon

Game 12 - GSW vs. Reed-Custer, 1:30 p.m.

Game 13 - #9 Hall vs. #2 Lexington, 3:30 p.m.

Game 14 - #3 Earlville vs. #6 Woodland, 5 p.m.

Game 15 - #1 Serena vs. Dwight, 6:30 p.m.

Game 16 - #4 Marquette vs. #5 Flanagan-Cornell ,8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 28

Game 17 - losers 9-10, 9 a.m.

Game 18 - losers 11-12, 10:30 a.m.

Game 19 - winners 9-10, noon

Game 20 - winners 11-12, 1:30 p.m.

Game 21 - losers 13-14, 3:30 p.m.

Game 22 - losers 15-16, 5 p.m.

Game 23 - winners 13-14, 6:30 p.m.

Game 24 - winners 15-16, 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 29

15th place - losers 17-18, 9 a.m.

13th place - winners 17-18, 10:30 a.m.

11th place - winners 9-10, noon

9th place - winners 19-20, 1:30 p.m.

7th place - losers 21-22, 3:30 p.m.

5th place - winners 21-22, 5 p.m.

3rd place - losers 23-24, 6:30 p.m.

1st place - winners 23-24, 8 p.m.