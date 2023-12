The Sheridan Community Club announced its 2023 holiday light contest winners Dec. 21. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The Sheridan Community Club announced its 2023 holiday light contest winners Dec. 21.

The winning addresses were first place 325 S. Barr St.; second place 215 Park Ave.; third place 400 W. Church St.

Voters decided their favorites among five entries by liking the displays on Facebook.