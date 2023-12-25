Through the years: A look back at Christmases past in the Illinois Valley

The Streator Daily Times-Press on Christmas Eve, 1973. (Image via newspapers.com)

With Christmas upon us, who doesn’t love a good dose of holiday nostalgia?

We looked back at some front pages from 100 years and 50 years ago to remember the holiday spirit of years gone by.

These old front pages offer a glimpse into the past. They help us realize that while the news of the day or the hottest toys under the tree from Santa may change by the year, the warmth of friends and families celebrating the holiday season together does not.

We hope you enjoy looking back at some of our front pages of the past.

Merry Christmas!

The Bureau County Tribune

1923

The Bureau County Tribune on Dec. 21, 1923. (Image via newspapers.com)

The Streator Daily Free Press

1923

The Streator Daily Free Press on Christmas Eve, 1923. (Image via newspapers.com)

1973