Streator Leading Ladies to present Valentine’s Day cards for senior residents

(Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

The monthly meeting of the Streator Leading Ladies was held Dec. 21 at Chipper’s.

Members will be giving Valentine’s Day cards to more than 500 residents of the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle, Arc, Liberty Village, Evergreen Senior Living, Parker and Villas of Hollybrook.

Members brought items for Guardian Angel as the club’s December project

President Dodi Callister presided at the meeting. In attendance were Callister, Jill Newbold, Shirley Gipson, Janna Rice, Amber Miller, Jessica Stayton, Pam Riss and Carolyn Erler.

Get well cards were signed for Betty McCarthy and Donna Stone.

Riss presented information regarding the Maxine Wargo Scholarship Fund and the possibility of participating with the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation. Riss volunteered to serve on the committee to represent Streator Leading Ladies and will present more information later.

Callister was congratulated on receiving the Sunflower Award at OSF.

In lieu of a gift exchange, the members exchanged a $5 lottery tickets and greeting cards.

Riss was recognized for her December birthday and Dianne O’Hern and Carolyn Erler for their January birthdays.

The members will not meet in January. Their next meeting will be 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, at Chipper’s Grill, 1733 N. Bloomington St. This community service organization is open to anyone.