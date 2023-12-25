Ottawa, Peru orthodontist Dr. Shah to retire

Dr. Tushar Shah, of Premier Orthodontics with locations in Ottawa and Peru, recently announced his retirement.

“The decision has not been an easy one, but it has been made out of a deep sense of responsibility and commitment to my family,” Shah wrote in a statement to his patients. “It has been an incredible journey serving you and your family’s orthodontic needs for the past 20 years, and I am immensely grateful for the trust you have instilled in me. It has been my absolute privilege to get to know and create so many smiles with you over the years.”

Shah’s last day seeing patients will be in February. Dr. Curtis Imel, an orthodontist with Premier for 30 years, will oversee Shah’s patients’ care.

