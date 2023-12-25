Marquette 5th graders learn about 1870s lifestyle in Ottawa with trip to Reddick Mansion

As part of their tour of the Reddick Mansion, these Marquette Academy fifth graders portraying Ottawa Mayor Joseph Glover, Abraham Lincoln, Stephen A. Douglas and William Reddick reenacted the first Lincoln-Douglas debate. Their classmates portrayed the 10,000 or so people gathered in Washington Square directly across the street from the mansion on the day of the debate. (Photo provided by Lorraine McCallister)

Marquette Academy’s fifth grade class took a trip back in time when they visited the Reddick Mansion on Dec. 11.

Each student assumed the identity of a real-life person who lived in Ottawa or La Salle County in 1870, including William and Eliza Reddick.

Among those real-life persons represented were William Milligan, sheriff of La Salle County in 1870, William Osman, editor of the Ottawa Free Trader newspaper, Edwin Allen, a banker, and George Washington Armstrong, a farmer and politician. All were acquaintances, if not friends of William Reddick.

Lorraine McCallister, president of the Reddick Mansion Association, created and distributed cards containing biographical sketches of each person, along with various maps.

Based on this information, each student learned their person came to La Salle County in the 1830s from various states in the East, most predominantly from Pennsylvania. A discussion also was held about what induced their people to move to Illinois.

The boys shared the various occupations which their persons represented, that of farmer being the most common. The girls learned that as wives in the 1870s, their primary role was of a housekeeper and a mother, sometimes to much larger families than today.

During their tour of the Mansion, the students learned about gas lighting, coal-burning marble fireplaces, Victorian décor and furnishings, as well as how the Reddicks dined, summoned their servants, entertained their guests, dressed, bathed and slept.

The students’ trip back in time concluded with a rousing reenactment of the Lincoln-Douglas debate that took place across the street from the Reddick Mansion in 1858.

“While seeing the Mansion is important for students as it represents a long-ago era, I feel that they should be able to immerse themselves in the experience and get a real sense of what life was like for the Reddicks,” said McCallister, a retired middle school educator.

Teachers and their classes in the area are encouraged to tour the Reddick Mansion at 100 W. Lafayette St. in Ottawa. Tours are free of charge for student groups and may be tailored to match their age levels and interests. For more information, call 815-433-6100 or email at contact@reddickmansion.org.