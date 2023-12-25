Bureau County Farm Bureau to offer scholarships

The Bureau County Farm Bureau Foundation announced it is offering scholarships to area students majoring in agriculture or an agriculture related trade. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

The Bureau County Farm Bureau Foundation announced it is offering scholarships to area students majoring in agriculture or an agriculture related trade.

To be eligible for the scholarships, students must be pursuing a degree in an agricultural related field. Separate scholarship applications will be given to those students graduating high school and those students already attending a college or university.

Applications are available on bureaucountyfarmbureau.org under the Foundation tab. A link can be emailed if requested.

Applications must be submitted by Feb. 29. For information, call the Bureau County Farm Bureau at 815-875-6468.