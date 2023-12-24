Walnut Rotary Club reflects on busy 2023

During the past 12 months, the Walnut Rotary Club and its members have donated more than $15,000 to local schools, area charities and individuals in need, as well as those affected by human and natural disaster around the country and across the world. (Alex T. Paschal)

Rotary International’s motto is “Service Above Self.”

The 2023-24 Rotary theme is “Create Hope in the World.”

In both respects, the Rotary Club of Walnut worked diligently to exemplify both sentiments in 2023.

During the past 12 months, the club and its members have donated more than $15,000 to local schools, area charities and individuals in need, as well as those affected by human and natural disaster around the country and across the world. Club members have given more than 2,000 hours of their time (the equivalent of 50 weeks!) to local groups and held fundraising activities to help provide for those in need and support worthy causes.

The club held numerous fundraisers throughout the year, including our annual Spaghetti Supper (its next one will be a sit-down meal Feb. 24 at the Community Building), five cookouts during the summer, its annual Pancake and Sausage Breakfasts during Walnut Days, and, for the first time, conducted a raffle of two Traeger grills (thanks to the Ace Retail Support Center in Princeton).

All of the 2023 fundraisers raised money to fund the club’s wide-ranging charitable contributions including a donation of two books for each club member to the Walnut Public Library as part of Rotary District’s “Nothing Reads Like A Book,” financial support of FallFest 2023, payment of milk contracts for area school children at Bureau Valley Elementary Schools in Walnut and Wyanet, the Summer Food Program (in cooperation with the Food Pantry), Flags of Remembrance for the annual Memorial Day Avenue of Flags, school supplies for BV schoolchildren, replacement of poles and flags at the Walnut Veterans’ Memorial on Main Street, Birthday Books for each student in the BVCUSD, books donated to the Walnut Public Library on behalf of Club guest speakers, a new railing at Liberty Square, household essentials for 12 clients of Freedom House to move into transitional housing (made possible with matching funds from a Rotary District 6420 grant), contributions (both from the Club as a whole and from individual members) to the BVJHS Robotics team, financial assistance for the digitization of The Walnut Leader by the library, Birthday Bags for nursing home staff, Holiday Food Baskets and CG Health Foundation Dementia Project, placement of concrete benches on the Walnut cemetery sidewalk, financial help to bring noted author Guadalupe Garcia McCall to Bureau Valley Junior High School in the spring of 2024, hats, gloves and scarves for Giving Tree recipients, the offering of free replacement flags in exchange for old flags to Walnut citizens, financial support for children’s activities during Walnut Days 2023, supporting the Bureau Valley School Foundation with an in-kind donation to their silent auction on March 16, 2024, and support to Shelter Box, which offers food, water and housing for a family of four in times of disaster.

The club, along with donations by individual members, raised and gave funds to offset the medical expenses of an area resident, helped pay for expenses associated with the death of a local student, and provided Halloween and Easter candies, socks, personal hygiene items and snacks, placemats and straws, to Walnut nursing home residents.

Rotarians volunteered their time by refurbishing the aluminum can collection trailer (located behind Casey’s), all proceeds from the collection of which will be dedicated to youth-related activities and needs. Rotarians delivered food during the summer months (in conjunction with the Summer Food Program), helped deliver Giving Tree gifts and Holiday Food Baskets, held monthly craft time at the nursing home apartments, and sent holiday cards to residents and staff at the nursing home.

As part of a Rotary District-wide initiative, which lasts through June 30, each club member has been challenged to donate at least 20 pounds of food and personal items to needy organizations and neighbors. To date – and six months’ ahead of schedule – the Club has donated more than 400 pounds, well surpassing the goal set by the district.

Walnut Rotary hosted two blood drives, and, through the generosity of local citizens, helped the American Red Cross serve a critical need in our region. At least one 2024 American Red Cross/Walnut Rotary Blood Drive is already scheduled for June 1 at the Community Building.

In an effort to recognize the sacrifices of those who have served our country, the club hosted its’ annual Veterans Appreciation Luncheon in November. To thank area farmers for their hard work in feeding America, the club hosted an Ag Appreciation Breakfast in March. To entertain the young ones, Rotarians held the first annual Kite Festival in August, giving each attending child a free kite, face-painting and Culver’s frozen yogurt. Next year’s Kite Festival is tentatively set for Saturday, June 8.

Walnut Rotarians supported and participated in Rotary International End Polio Now activities, both locally and internationally, during October, helping to bring us all closer to a polio-free world.

Finally, in what can only be described as a delicious event, Rotarians served as judges in the first Walnut Masonic Lodge Chili Cook-off. The club looks forward to being a continuing part of this new Walnut activity.

The club’s two youth-directed Interact Clubs were also busy this year. The BVJHS Interact Club provided decorations for the Veterans Luncheon, raised money to help a former BVHS student meet medical expenses, wrote Valentine Day cards and treats to BVJHS non-teaching staff and Holiday Cards to BVJHS/E teachers, and provided cards for messages to be written to BVJHS teachers by out-going eighth grade students. The BVHS Interact Club held a fundraiser to assist in Rotary’s international End Polio Now campaign, maintained and added to the pollinator garden on the BVHS campus started by that Club, assisted the Rotary Club by helping with the Walnut Township roadside clean-up, volunteering at the Ag Breakfast, Pancake and Sausage Breakfasts as well as our two blood drives (and held bake sales in conjunction with each), and embarked upon the Senior Brick Wall project at BVHS.

From the club’s oldest Rotarian at 87 to our youngest Interact member at 12, from the simplicity of a holiday card to a local nursing home resident to the donation of hundreds of dollars to provide survival necessities to a family in war-torn Ukraine, the efforts of Walnut Rotary run the gamut of time, effort and expense. None of the efforts, small and large, however, would be possible without the consistent and ongoing support of family and friends in the community who help the club in its work. This holiday season, Walnut Rotarians want to thank the community and encourage everyone to continue to reach out and support others to the extent each is able. There can be no greater gift in times such as these than “Service Above Self.”

The Rotary Club of Walnut meets regularly at the Walnut Café, 122 Main St. For further information on how to become a member of Rotary, contact President Ron Willstead at farmer21461@icloud.com.