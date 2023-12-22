Waltham Elementary passes 18 cent tax rate hike

Utica-area taxpayers can expect to pay Waltham Elementary more when the property tax bills arrive in May. (Scott Anderson)

Wednesday, the Waltham school board held a Truth in Taxation hearing – required when the levy is increased by more than 5% – and then approved what comes to an 18-cent jump in the district’s tax rate.

Superintendent Kristi Eager said though the district’s tax base climbed to $79 million – a year-over-year increase of 8.5% – the tax base remains down since COVIA (the former Unimin Corp.) came off the tax rolls.

“This is the first levy we are filing with the COVIA loss in there,” Eager said. “It’s a little bit of a catch-up game.”

The upshot is Waltham’s operating tax rate is rising, offset slightly by a decrease in the bond and interest. This means less of what Waltham is asking for in tax dollars will go to debt, and instead, go to the regular operating cost of the school.

Utica Mayor David Stewart paid Waltham $1,355 (on a total tax bill of nearly $3,700) when the tax bills arrived this past spring. Based on the projected rate, Stewart would pay the district $1,430 next spring, assuming the home value remains the same.

Unfortunately, values won’t stay flat. La Salle County has increased assessments and Waltham taxpayers can expect to pay more based not only on the district’s increased rate but the rising value of their homes.

In other matters, the board:

Announced action on the school’s mascot was postponed until January

Approved a new transportation contract with Johannes Bus Service, Inc.

Next meets Jan. 17, 2024