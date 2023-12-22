December 22, 2023
Putnam County libraries to host virtual AI talk

3 science fiction writers to lead a panel discussion

By Shaw Local News Network
The Hennepin branch of the Putnam County Public Library District is at 214 N. Fourth St., and the phone number is 815-925-7020.

The Putnam County Library District will host a virtual presentation 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, about artificial intelligence. (PCR photo)

The Putnam County Library District will host a virtual presentation about artificial intelligence at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11.

Illinois Library Presents: Speculating about Our AI Future with Cory Doctorow, Ken Liu and Martha Wells will feature panel discussion with three best selling science fiction writers. They will discuss the promise, perils and possible effects AI will have on our future, as well as AI in contemporary and future science fiction writing.

Go to putnamcountylibrary.org/ for the Zoom link.