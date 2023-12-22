Putnam County libraries to host virtual AI talk

The Putnam County Library District will host a virtual presentation about artificial intelligence at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11.

Illinois Library Presents: Speculating about Our AI Future with Cory Doctorow, Ken Liu and Martha Wells will feature panel discussion with three best selling science fiction writers. They will discuss the promise, perils and possible effects AI will have on our future, as well as AI in contemporary and future science fiction writing.

Go to putnamcountylibrary.org/ for the Zoom link.