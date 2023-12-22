Nearly 300 children provided gifts through Project Success of Eastern Bureau County campaign

Hall High School students and Hall Township Food Pantry workers helped with distribution of gifts during Project Success of Eastern Bureau County's Santa's Workshop. (Photo provided by Jan Martin)

Project Success of Bureau County hosted its annual Santa’s workshop Saturday at Hall High School in Spring Valley.

Nearly 300 children will wake up to Christmas morning gifts under their tree thanks to this effort. The event was sponsored by Project Success of Eastern Bureau County and chaired by board member Kayleen Loch. Hall High School students and Hall Township Food Pantry workers helped with distribution.

The Hall Township Food Pantry also distributed groceries to more than 420 families Wednesday for a Christmas dinner, made possible through donations from the community.