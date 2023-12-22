La Salle Peru High School maintains tax rate, levies more tax dollars

The La Salle-Peru High School Board held its Truth and Taxation hearing on Wednesday and approved the 2023 tax levy for the 2024-2025 school year, voting to maintain the current tax rate.

A hearing was required because the amount of property taxes requested from the previous year was more than 5%.

Board Vice President Sally Taliani said that the tax levy – which is the amount the district is requesting in tax revenue – before the amount of taxes requested for debt services was a 12.9% increase over the previous year.

When the debt service levy for 2024-25 is applied, the overall property tax increase over the last year is 9.97%. The tax levy will maintain a flat tax rate of $2.57.

The increase is based on the projected property tax growth in the district; therefore, the district levied for more without affecting the rate. Still, property owners are likely to pay more in property taxes because their property values have increased.

There were no comments from the public.

The last time the district voted to change the tax rate was in 2021, when it decreased by 2 cents.

Superintendent Steve Wrobleski said in November that a home valued at $100,000 would amount to $702.47 in taxes toward L-P High School.

Wrobleski said he wanted to emphasize that La Salle County has gone through a reassessment, and it is a “point of pride” that L-P has maintained a flat tax rate.

“But taxes are going to increase,” he said. “It’s not because of what we’re doing at a school district, it’s because the value of our homes are increasing.”