La Salle County GOP raises $720, 162 pounds of food for Streator food bank

The La Salle County Republicans celebrated the spirit of giving at their recent Christmas party at Jamie’s Outpost in Utica where the political group raised 162 pounds of food and $720 in cash for the Grace Community Church food bank in Streator.

Members of the La Salle County Republicans made an impact on the local community. The donation, consisting of non-perishable food items and a substantial monetary contribution, reflects the party’s commitment to supporting those in need, especially during the holiday season, said Larry Smith, chairman of the La Salle County Republicans.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to give back to our community and support the incredible work being done by Grace Community Church,” Smith said. “The Christmas party was not only a time for celebration but also a chance for us to make a positive difference in the lives of our neighbors.”

The 162 pounds of food will contribute to Grace Community Church’s efforts to alleviate food insecurity in Streator and the surrounding areas. Additionally, the $720 in cash will provide the church with the flexibility to address immediate needs and to access government programs the provide discounts on a variety of foods.

“The La Salle County Republicans extend their heartfelt gratitude to all party members and attendees who contributed to the success of this charitable initiative,” according to a news release. “The collaboration between the party and Grace Community Church exemplifies the power of community engagement and underscores the importance of working together to create a stronger, more compassionate society. We anticipate making this an annual activity with other food banks and churches in La Salle County.”