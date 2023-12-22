Illinois Capital Development Board to hold meeting at IVCC

The Illinois Capital Development Board, the agency that oversees construction and renovation of state agency and university buildings, will host a meeting for construction-related firms at Illinois Valley Community College in January. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

The in-person outreach meeting will be 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 11, 2024, in IVCC’s Community Technology Center Room CTC 124-125.

All qualified firms that are contractors, subcontractors, engineers, architects, suppliers and professional services are invited to learn about CDB’s bidding process, prequalification process, diversity requirements and construction opportunities.

The CDB oversees renovation and rehabilitation projects at more than 8,770 state-owned buildings and strives to ensure that the state’s diverse communities are reflected throughout those efforts.

To register for the session, go to https://bit.ly/3RomLhW. For more information, contact Jesse Martinez with the CDB at Jesse.martinez@illinois.gov.